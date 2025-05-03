Royal

Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat

The Duke of Sussex faced a legal defeat over his plea for security arrangements in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025


Prince Harry has reportedly ruled out bringing Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK amid ongoing royal tensions.

While conversing with BBC, the Duke of Sussex made an emotional confession, saying he "would love a reconciliation" with the Royal Family after his legal defeat over security arrangements in the UK.

He confessed, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

The duke also revealed that his father that his father, King Charles, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff".

Prince Harry also noted, “There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family this current situation that has been now ongoing for five years with regards to human life and safety is the sticking point it is the only thing that’s left.”

Prince Harry faced defeat over security arrangements in the UK:

To note, Prince Harry made a clear decision to not bring his children and wife back to the UK after on Friday, the Court of Appeal dismissed his case, which focused on how an official committee made the decision to remove his eligibility for automatic protection.

After a court order, the father-of-two lost a case concerning the level of protection he and his family wanted to receive while visiting Britain.

Notably, the Court of Appeal ruled against the Duke, with Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, dismissing his appeal.

