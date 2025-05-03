Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case

Buckingham Palace has issued first statement on Prince Harry’s legal defeat.
On Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal made its ruling in the Duke of Sussex’s appeal to upgrade his security when visiting the UK, and announced “dismissing” the case, backing the previous and original verdict by High Court.
Just a few hours after the Duke of Sussex suffered the major defeat, the Royal Palace shared its view on the verdict by issuing a statement.
Reacting to Harry’s loss in the case, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
Meanwhile, after suffering a crushing defeat in the legal battle, Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC, expressing his wish to “reconcile” with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, as he shared concerns over the Monarch’s health.
The Duke stated that he does not know “how much longer my father has,” which makes him desire mending rift before it’s too late.
Prince Harry’s BBC interview:
During the interview, the Duke of Sussex stated, “I would love reconciliation with my family there’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious.”
However, he also noted that even after his multiple attempts to get in touch with King Charles, the Monarch “won’t speak” to him because of the security stuff.