Royal

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case

Prince Harry suffers major defeat in his UK security case against Home Office

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case

Buckingham Palace has issued first statement on Prince Harry’s legal defeat.

On Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal made its ruling in the Duke of Sussex’s appeal to upgrade his security when visiting the UK, and announced “dismissing” the case, backing the previous and original verdict by High Court.

Just a few hours after the Duke of Sussex suffered the major defeat, the Royal Palace shared its view on the verdict by issuing a statement.

Reacting to Harry’s loss in the case, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

Meanwhile, after suffering a crushing defeat in the legal battle, Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC, expressing his wish to “reconcile” with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, as he shared concerns over the Monarch’s health.

The Duke stated that he does not know “how much longer my father has,” which makes him desire mending rift before it’s too late.

Prince Harry’s BBC interview:

During the interview, the Duke of Sussex stated, “I would love reconciliation with my family there’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious.”

However, he also noted that even after his multiple attempts to get in touch with King Charles, the Monarch “won’t speak” to him because of the security stuff.

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat

Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces

Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'

Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Prince Harry calls for ‘reconciliation’ with King Charles after security case loss
Prince Harry calls for ‘reconciliation’ with King Charles after security case loss
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
King Charles, Queen Camilla team up with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Silvia for special duty
King Charles, Queen Camilla team up with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Silvia for special duty
Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall return to spotlight after skipping Easter service
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall return to spotlight after skipping Easter service
Prince William shares true feelings after emotional blow with Prince George
Prince William shares true feelings after emotional blow with Prince George
Prince William, Kate pen loving wish for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday
Prince William, Kate pen loving wish for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday
Princess Kate prioritizes daughter's birthday over King Charles' royal event
Princess Kate prioritizes daughter's birthday over King Charles' royal event
King Charles makes Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday special with sweet wish
King Charles makes Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday special with sweet wish
Princess Charlotte marks 10th birthday with cute portrait captured by Kate
Princess Charlotte marks 10th birthday with cute portrait captured by Kate