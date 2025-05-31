Queen Camilla marks Operation Dynamo 85th anniversary with powerful message

Royal

Buckingham Palace has released Queen Camilla's thoughtful message on Operation Dynamo's 85th anniversary.

Alongside a series of black-and-white photos from the large scale rescue operation, which took place during World War II, Camilla wrote, "Today and together with the nation, The King and I would like to remember the heroic and unprecedented civilian war effort of Operation Dynamo on its 85th Anniversary. "

She continued, "Over nine days, an eclectic collection of seafarers, ferry masters, barge hands. fishermen, and children, with their Little Ships, achieved the great evacuation of more than 338,000 troops who were fighting with their backs to the sea at Dunkirk."

King Charles wife further revealed that, "My father, who was amongst their number and safely transported home 85 years ago today, recalled wading out to a cement ship to find refuge and rest in its wheel-house."

"He noted in his memoirs that 'The ship was commanded by a midshipman who looked about twelve, assisted by a boatswain aged eighty," she added.

Camilla concluded her message, "I know that my father, together with his comrades of the British Expeditionary Force and the allied armies that were fortunate enough to find safe passage, would today be grateful beyond words for this lifeline.Camilla R"

What is Operation Dynamo?

Dunkirk evacuation, commonly known with its code name Operation Dynamo, is a large-scale rescue operation took place during World War II.

The operation involved over 338,000 Allied soldiers from the British and French military, from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk in northern France to England. 

