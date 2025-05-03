Entertainment

Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted while posing for a photoshoot in Manhattan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile

Travis Kelce stepped out solo in New York City, turning heads with his surprise appearance while girlfriend Taylor Swift continues to keep a low profile away from the spotlight.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted while posing for a photoshoot in front of a sleek green vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS in Manhattan.

Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023, rocked his look in a white cable-knit sweater with green detailing, cream trousers, sunglasses and white sneakers.

The NFL star accessorized his look with a large camouflage bag.

Notably, the Look What You Made Me Do singer did not show up as remained out of the public eye since wrapping her Eras Tour and cheering for Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl in February.

However, Kelce made several outings as this week, he travelled to Las Vegas for a boys’ trip where he was joined by his brother, Jason Kelse, as well as Justin Timberlake.

For the next solo outing, Kelce is also expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Taylor Swift bond with Travis Kelce amid lowkey romance:

As per Page Six, a source shared that Swift and Kelce are still going strong despite the New Heights co-host recent solo outings without the Lover crooner.

“They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” the source said last month. “There’s no trouble at all.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know

Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics

HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Victoria Beckham gets sweet tribute from David Beckham in his 50th birthday post
Victoria Beckham gets sweet tribute from David Beckham in his 50th birthday post
Kanye West makes bombshell revelation about his sexual identity
Kanye West makes bombshell revelation about his sexual identity
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial