Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile

Travis Kelce stepped out solo in New York City, turning heads with his surprise appearance while girlfriend Taylor Swift continues to keep a low profile away from the spotlight.
On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted while posing for a photoshoot in front of a sleek green vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS in Manhattan.
Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023, rocked his look in a white cable-knit sweater with green detailing, cream trousers, sunglasses and white sneakers.
The NFL star accessorized his look with a large camouflage bag.
Notably, the Look What You Made Me Do singer did not show up as remained out of the public eye since wrapping her Eras Tour and cheering for Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl in February.
However, Kelce made several outings as this week, he travelled to Las Vegas for a boys’ trip where he was joined by his brother, Jason Kelse, as well as Justin Timberlake.
For the next solo outing, Kelce is also expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
Taylor Swift bond with Travis Kelce amid lowkey romance:
As per Page Six, a source shared that Swift and Kelce are still going strong despite the New Heights co-host recent solo outings without the Lover crooner.
“They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” the source said last month. “There’s no trouble at all.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.