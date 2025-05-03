Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have never shied away to share their intimate moments publicly and now they are even revealing their arguments to the world!
In a candid interview on Nova's Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel, Benny revealed the biggest argument he and Selena had so far.
While speaking the host asked Benny's experience of working with Selena, given their romantic relationship.
“Honestly she's so easy," Benny, who recently collaborated with Selena on their album I Said I Love You First, revealed.
He further added, “When we first started making it [the album], if anything starts to feel weird, we're stopping this immediately, and it never did.”
The music producer went on to reveal one unusual spat the couple had during recording, which was about something unexpected – birds chirping.
“The biggest thing we got in was about birds,” he shared, adding, “For some reason there was a nest of birds that were right outside the window where she was recording.”
However, the problem began when Benny couldn't hear the birds, and Selena was frustrated by the noise.
She eventually captured audio evidence of the chirping, which proved her point and ended the debate.
“Finally, she got it on wax, it picked up on the mic and I finally heard it,” he shared.
Despite the lighthearted nature of the argument, Benny believes it taught him something valuable about their relationship.
“It made me realise, ‘oh shoot, we're really meant for each other,’ because we're not the arguing type. We're not like yellers, we just kind of talk everything out. We have really good communication skills,” he added.
I Said I Love You First
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who announced their engagement in December, released their first collaborative album I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.