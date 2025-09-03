Paramount's David Ellison plans 'Call of Duty' film adaptation for theatres  

Everyone's all-time favorite Call of Duty game is now coming to the big screens!
A top American streaming service, Paramount's Chief Executive, David Ellison, struck a deal with the best-selling video game, Call of Duty, for its next upcoming project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
On Tuesday, September 2nd, Activision and Paramount announced in a statement, "Designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."
The massive deal will see the studio develop, produce and distribute a live-action film based on the gaming franchise.
Speaking about his personal interest in gaming sessions, Ellison said, "As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty, this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love."
For those unaware, Call of Duty is one of the best-selling video game franchises in the world; nearly 500 million copies of its various games have been sold over the years, making it the top-selling game franchise in the United States.
As of now, Paramount and Activision have not revealed further announcements regarding the release date.