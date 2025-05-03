Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

The CBS series, The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah alongside a star-studded cast, has been cancelled after five seasons, with the finale airing on Sunday.
Soon after the news broke on Friday, Queen Latifah took to her Instagram account to share her emotional reaction with fans.
“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” the American rapper and singer, who stars in the show as Robyn McCall, wrote.
Alongside the heartfelt note, Latifah also shared a striking photo of herself in character as McCall.
“Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal,” she added, referring to her business partner Shakim Compere and their entertainment company.
She also expressed her gratitude to the cast, crew, producers, writers, and fans who have supported the show.
“And don’t worry—I’ll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you,” Latifah concluded.
'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is based on the 1985-89 series of the same name and featured 50-year-old Queen as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative turned freelance problem solver.
Besides the singer, the show stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Lorraine Toussaint.