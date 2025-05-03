Royal

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

The Duke of Sussex shared an extensive letter on his website after his legal defeat

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markles security in explosive revelation
Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry has revealed that Meghan Markle was not offered royal security protection during her time as a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex shared an extensive letter on his website, sussex.com, the website he shares with his wife, on May 2, alleging that they were unjustly stripped from security protocols when he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

Prince Harry said in a letter, "In November 2017, before the Royal Household's role on RAVEC was known, this secretive committee concluded that when my wife would join the royal family, she should not receive protection.”

“Only when I asked for the name of the person willing to carry that risk did they reverse the decision," he added.

King Charles' younger son described his legal appeal as a "last resort" and called the Royal Household a "key decision maker" in RAVEC, the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee responsible for his security arrangements.

In a striking claim, Harry stated that RAVEC was unwilling to provide Meghan with protection until he personally intervened.

Notably, in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their royal roles in the U.K.

Prince Harry legal set back:

The update came hours after a U.K. judge dismissed his legal appeal to reexamine the state-funded security that Harry says was unjustly stripped when he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know

Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics

HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Prince Harry calls for ‘reconciliation’ with King Charles after security case loss
Prince Harry calls for ‘reconciliation’ with King Charles after security case loss
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
King Charles, Queen Camilla team up with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Silvia for special duty
King Charles, Queen Camilla team up with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Silvia for special duty
Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall return to spotlight after skipping Easter service
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall return to spotlight after skipping Easter service
Prince William shares true feelings after emotional blow with Prince George
Prince William shares true feelings after emotional blow with Prince George
Prince William, Kate pen loving wish for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday
Prince William, Kate pen loving wish for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday