Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry has revealed that Meghan Markle was not offered royal security protection during her time as a working royal.
The Duke of Sussex shared an extensive letter on his website, sussex.com, the website he shares with his wife, on May 2, alleging that they were unjustly stripped from security protocols when he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.
Prince Harry said in a letter, "In November 2017, before the Royal Household's role on RAVEC was known, this secretive committee concluded that when my wife would join the royal family, she should not receive protection.”
“Only when I asked for the name of the person willing to carry that risk did they reverse the decision," he added.
King Charles' younger son described his legal appeal as a "last resort" and called the Royal Household a "key decision maker" in RAVEC, the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee responsible for his security arrangements.
In a striking claim, Harry stated that RAVEC was unwilling to provide Meghan with protection until he personally intervened.
Notably, in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their royal roles in the U.K.
Prince Harry legal set back:
The update came hours after a U.K. judge dismissed his legal appeal to reexamine the state-funded security that Harry says was unjustly stripped when he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.