Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction

Prince Harry has made a heartbreaking prediction about his years long feud with Kate Middleton and Prince William in new bombshell interview.
Shortly after losing his UK security case in London's Court to Appeal, The Duke of Sussex made calls for reconciliation with the Royal Family, while admitting that he might not be forgiven.
The Duke severed his ties with key members of the royal family after releasing a scathing memoir, Spare, in 2023, in which he made high profile allegations against the future King and Queen, William and Kate.
Opening up about how his estranged brother and sister-in-law might react to his fresh olive branch, Harry noted, "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. "
He continued, "of course they will never forgive me for lots of things."
"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he added.
Harry for the first time in years, openly expressed his desire to reunite with his kins, noting, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
Prince Harry UK security raw
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security was down graded by Home Office in 2020, when they stepped down from their royal duties and loved to the US.
Harry then filed a case in UK high court against the government in an attempt to retain the previous status of his protocol whenever he travels to his home country with family.
However, the High Court ruled against Harry's plea while supporting Home Office decision to downgrade duke's security as not "unlawful"
The High Court also revoked Harry's right to appeal against the verdict in any higher court at that time.
The father-of-two then turned to London Court to Appeal to aquire the taxpayers funded security only two lose that appeal on Friday, May 2, 2024.