Andrew’s final honor at risk amid Sarah Ferguson’s potential interview

Fergie's team has received 'significant' offers from American channels amid Andrew fallout

  By Javeria Ahmed
Andrew is set to lose his final remaining honor as fresh turmoil brews within the family, with Sarah Ferguson reportedly considering a tell-all interview that could further rattle the royal household.

As per The Sun, the former Duke of Sussex still technically holds the Freedom of the City of London due to procedural delays, but City of London Corporation officials have already discussed removing the title.

A spokesman for the City of London Corporation said, "Andrew received the honour by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman.”

He said, "Applications via patrimony are not considered by our elected members,” adding, "The City Corporation is listening and will continue to listen to concerns raised.”

The spokesman continued, “And it will carefully consider the rules that govern how a Freedom is given - and the circumstances in which, and procedure by which, it can be removed."

This news emerged amid claims that American broadcasters are prepared to offer Sarah Ferguson a six-figure payout for a tell-all conversation.

A source disclosed Fergie's team has received "significant" offers from American channels, as one insider said, "Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she's thinking things over very carefully.”

The tipster added, "She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation.

"It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what (Jeffrey) Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls,” the insider mentioned.

A source also suggested that Ferguson is reportedly eager to answer questions, believing she has done nothing wrong and feels she has been treated unfairly.

To note, Andrew was stripped of his titles earlier this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though his Royal Lodge lease still allows him to remain in residence.

