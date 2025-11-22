Royal

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle after her 'pathetic' misstep

Princess Kate causes trouble for Meghan Markle ahead of her major Christmas event

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle after her pathetic misstep
Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle after her 'pathetic' misstep

Kate Middleton has sent a loud a message to Meghan Markle, after she tried to outshine the Princess.

The Duchess of Sussex has made yet another failed attempt to overshadow Kate by overlapping her major announcement with the future Queen's exciting Christmas update.

On November 14, Kensington Palace officially confirmed Kate's flagship Together at Christmas service along with the theme of this year's Carol concert.

Kate also released the list of A-list guests of the event - which is set to held at Westminster Abbey in London on December 5.

Merely five days after The Princess of Wales exciting update, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories on November 19, to drop the exciting poster and release date of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan's Christmas special episode.

The Duchess of Sussex announced that her series' Christmas episode will air on December 3, 2025 - which is just two days before Kate's Carole concert.

Now an insider close to Prince William's wife has revealed how Catherine has reacted to Meghan's new move.

The source claimed that not only Kate laughed at Meghan's desperate yet petty move she is confident that her Carole service this year will dethrone duchess' With Love, Meghan's standalone episode.

"There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does," the source told Radar.

They continued, "Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan."

"The timing of Meghan's project felt pointed – but Kate thinks the whole thing is just a bit silly" an old Palace staffer claimed.

Referring to the longstanding rift between the Royal duo, which started since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020, the source added, "Kate doesn't expect warmth from Meghan and Meghan certainly doesn't expect it from Kate."

"But when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident. She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide," they claimed.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ take on his most unusual portrait

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ take on his most unusual portrait
King Charles' unconventional portrait has been unveiled by artist Michael Shellis

Andrew fighting fiercely to protect Beatrice, Eugenie from his ‘muddy waters’

Andrew fighting fiercely to protect Beatrice, Eugenie from his ‘muddy waters’
The former Duke of York is battling ‘tooth and nail’ to safeguard his beloved daughters from his disgraced shadow

Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen

Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen
The Danish Royal family offered a rare glimpse into the festive season

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's massive plan sparks William's fury

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's massive plan sparks William's fury
Prince William fume over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big plan for next year

King Carl, Queen Silvia wrap Canada state visit with special Montreal outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia wrap Canada state visit with special Montreal outing
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were on a state visit to Canada to strengthen Sweden’s ties with the country

Andrew’s final honor at risk amid Sarah Ferguson’s potential interview

Andrew’s final honor at risk amid Sarah Ferguson’s potential interview
Fergie's team has received 'significant' offers from American channels amid Andrew fallout

Princess Kate issues private message ahead of Christmas concert

Princess Kate issues private message ahead of Christmas concert
Kate Middleton released private message of support after Meghan Markle's cryptic note

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour
David Beckham breaks silence on representing King Charles III in a new project

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession
Meghan Markle issues cryptic message after giving verdic on royal life

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join their parents King Felipe, Queen Letizia to mark major milestone

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos
Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to show 'good faith' as Christmas holiday plans land in chaos

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence
The Danish monarch heads a key judging committee for major nominations at Frederik VIII’s Palace