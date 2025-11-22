Royal

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ take on his most unusual portrait

King Charles' unconventional portrait has been unveiled by artist Michael Shellis

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles has expressed his admiration for a sustainable portrait.

A new portrait of the British Monarch made from coffee stains and reclaimed London timber, has been unveiled by artist Michael Shellis.

The King saw the portrait last month at Buckingham Palace and is said to have “loved” its style and sustainable materials.

The distinctive portrait caught King Charles’ eye by breaking from traditional royal art, incorporating sustainable materials from St. Paul’s Cathedral and Royal Parks, with coffee stains lending an eco-friendly twist.

It is reported that the use of coffee stains introduces an unexpected detail, emphasizing a sustainable and distinctive take on royal portraiture.

The artist collected his materials across London by Lime bike, visiting landmarks like St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Parks, and even salvaging discarded timber from skips to create the eco-friendly portrait.

His cycling-based collection process reflects eco-conscious creativity, with the gathered materials transformed into a contemporary portrait of the monarch.

The portrait was commissioned in March as part of a wider cultural and sustainability programme.

Shellis drew inspiration from the King’s 2010 book Harmony, which outlines Charles’ belief in the inseparable connection between people and the natural world.

The finished piece has been described as “a profound tribute to His Majesty’s lifelong dedication to restoring balance between humanity and the natural world.”

The portrait was commissioned by sustainability campaigner Taz Khan, founder of London’s Community Kitchen and the Urban Farmer Project. 

