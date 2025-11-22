Royal

Andrew fighting fiercely to protect Beatrice, Eugenie from his ‘muddy waters’

The former Duke of York is battling ‘tooth and nail’ to safeguard his beloved daughters from his disgraced shadow

  By Sidra Khan
While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has confidently faced disgraceful scandals for years, his daughters have seemingly become his Achilles’ heel.

Last month, Andrew shocked royal watchers by surrendering his titles due to the growing controversies surrounding him.

In an official statement, he noted, “In discussion with the king, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

However, according to some royal experts, the former Duke of York did not give up his titles out of duty, but because of fears that his scandalous life might jeopardize his daughters – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s – royal life and cause fallout.

Speaking to Fox News, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed that Andrew took the surprising measure to save his beloved daughters from his “muddy waters."

She said, “He [Andrew] clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life.”

"Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family. He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals."

The royal expert continued, "As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge."

Chard added, "They will also be free from his muddy waters.”

King Charles initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew on October 30, 2025.

