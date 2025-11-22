Prince Albert, Charlene strengthen Monaco-Portugal ties with heartfelt move

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene are hosting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Monaco.
On Friday, November 21, the princely couple warmly welcomed the president of Portugal at the Prince’s Palace during his official visit to Monaco, marking it the first time a Portuguese president has visited the principality.
To strengthen the longstanding bond between the principality and the southern European country, the Monegasque royals made a heartfelt move, unveiling a statue of Portugal’s King Carlos I at Jardins Saint-Martin.
King Carlos I – also known as “the Diplomat” and “the Oceanographer” – was the King of Portugal who reigned from 1889 until his assassination in 1908.
Taking to Instagram, the royal family posted a video from Her Royal Highnesses and the president’s visit to the park, where they gave him an exclusive tour to a photographic exhibition "Oceanographer Sovereign" and unveiled the statue.
“Early afternoon, The Prince Couple and H.E.M. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa continued their official program at Jardins Saint-Martin,” read the caption, adding, “They discovered the photographic exhibition ‘Oceanographer Sovereign’, presented on the grids of the gardens, before proceeding to unveil a bust in tribute to King Carlos I of Portugal.”
Sharing further about the outing, the royals noted, “HRH Prince Albert II and the President of the Portuguese Republic then laid coat of arms in front of the statue of Prince Albert I, in tribute to the deep friendship that united the two sovereigns and their shared commitment to the ocean.”
Upon President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s arrival, the Princely couple hosted a special welcome ceremony, followed by exchange of orders between the two Heads of State.