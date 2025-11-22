Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen

Princess Benedikte carried on a cherished royal tradition this weekend by visiting Copenhagen’s Swedish Christmas bazaar.
Taking to Instagram account, the Danish Royal family offered a rare glimpse into the festive season as the second daughter of King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid of Denmark kick off the Christmas festivity.
Sharing the moments of Princess Benedikte's outing, the Palace said, “The Swedish church Gustafskyrkan in Copenhagen is full of Christmas stalls this weekend. Swedish lizard cats and Christmas hams are sold here, and there are also elves, advent calendars and handicrafts.”
The palace added, “Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte, traditionally, visited the Swedish Christmas bazaar, which every year since 1912, has been spreading Christmas spirit to the visitors of the Danish capital.”
“Queen Ingrid visited the annual Christmas bazaar for many years and Princess Benedikte has continued this tradition,” the caption concluded.
Shortly after the palace shared rare glimpses of Princess Benedikte’s outing, royal fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.
One fan wrote, “Love it wish I know where to buy this Item when I come to Denmark.”
Another noted, “Always diligent and stylish, HRH Princess Benedikte.”
To note, the tradition was started by her mother, Queen Ingrid, who was born a Swedish princess, and the bazaar itself is the oldest in Denmark, dating back to 1912.
The princess toured the event, which features Swedish crafts, food, and children's activities.