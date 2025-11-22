Royal

Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen

The Danish Royal family offered a rare glimpse into the festive season

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen
Royal family celebrates century-old Christmas Bazaar tradition in Copenhagen

Princess Benedikte carried on a cherished royal tradition this weekend by visiting Copenhagen’s Swedish Christmas bazaar.

Taking to Instagram account, the Danish Royal family offered a rare glimpse into the festive season as the second daughter of King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid of Denmark kick off the Christmas festivity.

Sharing the moments of Princess Benedikte's outing, the Palace said, “The Swedish church Gustafskyrkan in Copenhagen is full of Christmas stalls this weekend. Swedish lizard cats and Christmas hams are sold here, and there are also elves, advent calendars and handicrafts.”


The palace added, “Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte, traditionally, visited the Swedish Christmas bazaar, which every year since 1912, has been spreading Christmas spirit to the visitors of the Danish capital.”

“Queen Ingrid visited the annual Christmas bazaar for many years and Princess Benedikte has continued this tradition,” the caption concluded.

Shortly after the palace shared rare glimpses of Princess Benedikte’s outing, royal fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

One fan wrote, “Love it wish I know where to buy this Item when I come to Denmark.”

Another noted, “Always diligent and stylish, HRH Princess Benedikte.”

To note, the tradition was started by her mother, Queen Ingrid, who was born a Swedish princess, and the bazaar itself is the oldest in Denmark, dating back to 1912.

The princess toured the event, which features Swedish crafts, food, and children's activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's massive plan sparks William's fury

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's massive plan sparks William's fury
Prince William fume over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big plan for next year

King Carl, Queen Silvia wrap Canada state visit with special Montreal outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia wrap Canada state visit with special Montreal outing
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were on a state visit to Canada to strengthen Sweden’s ties with the country

Andrew’s final honor at risk amid Sarah Ferguson’s potential interview

Andrew’s final honor at risk amid Sarah Ferguson’s potential interview
Fergie's team has received 'significant' offers from American channels amid Andrew fallout

Princess Kate issues private message ahead of Christmas concert

Princess Kate issues private message ahead of Christmas concert
Kate Middleton released private message of support after Meghan Markle's cryptic note

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour
David Beckham breaks silence on representing King Charles III in a new project

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession
Meghan Markle issues cryptic message after giving verdic on royal life

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join their parents King Felipe, Queen Letizia to mark major milestone

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos
Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to show 'good faith' as Christmas holiday plans land in chaos

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence
The Danish monarch heads a key judging committee for major nominations at Frederik VIII’s Palace

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning
US Congress gave shocking warning to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this week

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen
Kate Middleton breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' misstep ahead of Christmas

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris
The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France