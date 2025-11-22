King Carl, Queen Silvia wrap Canada state visit with special Montreal outing

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have concluded their high-profile state visit.
On Friday, November 21, the Royal Family of Sweden took to its official Instagram account to share a major update about Their Majesties’ official state visit to Canada.
In the post, they noted that the monarch and his wife wrapped up their trip, spending a delightful day in Montreal.
On their final day of the trip, the king and queen visited Bombardier – Canadian aerospace manufacturer which produces business jets – where they discussed about Swedish-Canadian cooperation in major areas such as security and technology.
Alongside a carousel of photos from the high-level visit, the royals shared, “The state visit to Canada ended yesterday. The royal couple, the deputy prime minister and the minister of defence spent the last day of the trip in Montreal.”
“Together with Canadian ministers, among other things, the aircraft manufacturer Bombardier were visited for talks about Swedish-Canadian cooperation in security, defense and technology,” they continued.
Furthermore, it was stated, “The delegation was also received on Thursday by Quebec's Prime Minister, among other things.”
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia began their three-day state visit to Canada on Tuesday, November 18, upon receiving an invitation from the Governor-General of the country.
Upon their arrival, the royal couple was welcomed by Richard Wagner, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.
On their first day of the trip, Their Majesties carried out multiple engagements, including meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Ottawa.