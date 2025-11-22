Prince William, Kate Middleton put George’s major update on hold for key reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken a thoughtful decision for son Prince George.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' reason to delay the announcement of their eldest son's life's biggest update has been revealed.
Kate and William's firstborn and second in line to throne is all set to start his secondary school next year in September.
However, the future King and Queen have not yet announced any details of George's new schooling for key reasons.
Now, Melanie Sanderson, Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide has explained why Kate and William are not announcing the update.
Speaking to Hello magazine, Melanie said, "If the Wales family runs true to form, they will announce Prince George's secondary school at the eleventh hour, possibly as late as September 2026."
She continued, "They understand that the school itself, as well as George's new peer group, will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is revealed and will probably want to minimise this, allowing the young royal to transition to his new school with as little fanfare as possible."
Predicting George's secondary school choice Melanie argued, "I believe Eton is the most likely choice for Prince George. In our most recent review, we describe it as 'traditional, radical, expectation-busting and packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement'".
"To me, this encompasses all the values we are told are important to this generation of royals," she added.
To note, the brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is currently studying at Lambrook School in Berkshire.