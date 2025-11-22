Royal

Princess Leonor leads high-level Congress session in major appearance

The Spanish throne heiress presides over major session at Congress during her latest outing

  • By Sidra Khan
  |
Princess Leonor chaired a significant session at the Congress.

On Friday, November 21, the heiress to the Spanish throne joined her parents – King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia – and younger sister, Infanta Sofia, to preside over a high-level session at Congress of Deputies.

Taking to its official Instagram account on the same day, the Royal Family of Spain posted a carousel of photos from the crucial meeting, featuring the young royals actively participating in significant session.

“The King and Queen, the Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía proceeded to the Congress of Deputies to preside over the colloquium ‘50 Years Later: The Crown in the Transition to Democracy.’”

“The event, which included the participation of specialists in constitutional law, historians, and representatives from the academic world, aimed to foster reflection on the role played by the monarchy in consolidating the democratic system in Spain,” they continued.

During the meeting, King Felipe delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing that “of all the lessons contained within this House, perhaps the most important is this: democratic Spain, even before being a country, a people, or a territory, is an idea; a beautiful idea that embodies the best of who we are.”

He added that “the Crown, rest assured, will always be at your service, because in that service lies its very reason for being.”

For the meeting, Princess Leonor radiated glamour in a chic red suit, paired with black shirt and matching shoes.

