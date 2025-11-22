Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's massive plan sparks William's fury

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s massive plan for a huge Royal tour next year has left Prince William “angry”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no stranger to confusing fans about their Royal status since leaving the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their duties.
Their latest move was no different – as the couple hinted at their potential plans to visit Australia the next year, marking their first since 2018, when they first made a trip Down Under as working royals.
Earlier this week, celebrity psychologist Angela Pearl shared a letter, embellished with the regal monogram M with a crown sent to her by Harry and Meghan.
In the letter, the Sussexes had thanked Australian psychologist for her participation at an unknown event, adding they are “look[ing] to visit Australia again”.
Now, as per an inside source, “They have been wanting to go back to Australia for a while now, they’d love to take Archie and Lily.”
However, this new development in the US has sparked William’s fury as the future king is “furious” over the Sussexes’ monetization of their royal status.
“No doubt they will be treated like visiting royalty and that is not sitting well with William, he is seething,” the source told Closer magazine.
The insider continued, “He sees that kind of thing as fraudulent and now that he’s aware they are planning this trip down under he will be reaching out to all his contacts there to let his feelings be known, you can count on that.”
“He doesn’t see it as being vindictive, he’s just protecting the interests of the Crown. He’s sure that’s why they want to do this trip now, while they can still use their titles and get all those perks,” the tipster added.
This update comes after Meghan Markle’s latest interview with Harper Bazaar magazine – in which she got candid about her life, family, career and other things.