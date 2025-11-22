Royal

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie struggle as father Andrew's scandal casts shadow

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has cost him both his royal titles and residence

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie struggle as father Andrew's scandal casts shadow

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie suffered a disappointing setback after their father’s scandal overshadowed their recent endeavors.

As per Hello Magazine, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has cost him both his royal titles and residence, affecting Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The sisters spent their childhood at Royal Lodge, playing in its gardens and a royal playhouse used for generations but Andrew’s eviction now casts doubt on whether their children will enjoy it too.

Notably, the playhouse’s future is still unclear, with questions over whether it will remain at Royal Lodge or be moved.

Suggestions to return it to Wales have been made, but nothing is confirmed.

Historian Dr Elin Jones told the BBC, "It could be argued that the best place for this little cottage… might be for it to come back to Wales and go to St Fagans as part of the history of our country.”

Jones added, "The house is an interesting expression of the loyalty felt by Welsh people towards the Royal family for centuries."

Beatrice previously shared that she played in the Royal Lodge playhouse as a child and helped renovate it in 2012, calling it “a big family treat” on The Diamond Queen documentary.

