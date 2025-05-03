Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health

After losing the latest round in his court battle over his security in UK on Friday, May 2, Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC.
In the interview, the Duke of Sussex made many shocking comments and among one of them was about his ailing father, King Charles’ health.
Harry told BBC that he doesn't know "how much longer my father has" due to his health issues, which are related to cancer.
Now, a former Buckingham Palace press secretary has claimed that Prince Harry's recent remarks have left royal family reeling and they will be "raising their eyes heavenwards" over the disclosure.
"Prince Harry is saying 'I don't know how long my father has' - that's going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward," Ailsa Anderson told Sky News.
Anderson added that discussing private matters in a public interview is not the ideal way to pursue reconciliation with the family.
"What you don't want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you'll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview,” she added.
Prince Harry BBC television interview
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his wish to mend rift with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles in a bombshell interview to BBC.
"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said.
Harry further added, “Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”
Prince Harry legal battle for UK security
Prince Harry challenged High Court’s 2020 decision to downgrade his levels of security after stepping down from his duties as senior working royal.
However, the prince’s legal appeal got dismissed by Judge Sir Geoffrey on Friday, May 2.