Entertainment

Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in January 2024 and are said to have got engaged late last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying some downtime in NYC!

The Levitating singer and her beloved boyfriend enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City, exuding happiness and chemistry.

On Friday, the couple, who got engaged late last year, was spotted leaving fine dining restaurant Hogsalt with a takeaway bag.

For the date night, Dua wore a sizzling black leather high neck zip-up mini dress which she paired with heeled knee-high leather boots.

To finish her look, she toted around her belongings in a black clutch and slicked her raven tresses into a slicked back bun.

Meanwhile, Callum complemented her girl with a casual yet stylish look, featuring an oversized white striped shirt, light green combat trousers, and white trainers.

The loved-up duo was seen laughing with each other while jumping into the back of a black SUV.

Photo: GC Images
Photo: GC Images


Dua Lipa and Callum Turner relationship

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in January 2024 and are said to have got engaged late last year.

“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier,” a source told The Sun at the time.

They further added, “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

The couple gone public recently with their romance as they were previously rarely pictured together.

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon