Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying some downtime in NYC!
The Levitating singer and her beloved boyfriend enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City, exuding happiness and chemistry.
On Friday, the couple, who got engaged late last year, was spotted leaving fine dining restaurant Hogsalt with a takeaway bag.
For the date night, Dua wore a sizzling black leather high neck zip-up mini dress which she paired with heeled knee-high leather boots.
To finish her look, she toted around her belongings in a black clutch and slicked her raven tresses into a slicked back bun.
Meanwhile, Callum complemented her girl with a casual yet stylish look, featuring an oversized white striped shirt, light green combat trousers, and white trainers.
The loved-up duo was seen laughing with each other while jumping into the back of a black SUV.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner relationship
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in January 2024 and are said to have got engaged late last year.
“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier,” a source told The Sun at the time.
They further added, “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”
The couple gone public recently with their romance as they were previously rarely pictured together.