'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33

The Floribama Shore actor Kirk Medas has passed away at the age of 33.
As reported by TMZ, on Friday, May 2, the reality TV star died of liver failure after he was hospitalised due to a severe ailment.
Taking to Facebook, his co-star Aimee Hall remembered her late friend in an emotional post.
She stated, "We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart—Kirk, I was at the beach when I felt it."
The 32-year-old added, "Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew."
Hall further expressed grief, saying that the "heart is shattered" by this loss; however, she found "peace in knowing he's no longer in pain."
Kirk Medas achievements
Medas achieved acclaim in 2017 as a main cast member on the MTV reality series Floribama Shore, where he appeared on the show for all four season.
Before Medas's death, his dear ones started a GoFundMe page saying he was "in the ICU fighting necrotising pancreatitis."
About necrotising pancreatitis
Necrotising pancreatitis is a pancreatic inflammation that can lead to severe complications.
It can be caused if the pancreas gets inflamed, injured or the pancreatic enzymes leak in the body.
Amid Medas's hospitalisation, his Floribama Shore alum Nilsa Prowant urged fans to support the fundraiser.
However, after his dead, the title of the fundraiser was changed to "Support Kirk Medas: Funeral Arrangement&Medical."