WWE releases former world champion, 14 other superstars 

In a dramatic shake-up, which has rocked the wrestling world, WWE revealed 14 of its talents in a ruthless roster.
WWE released a list on Friday, May 2, 2025, before Night SmackDown, having the most shocking names shown the door are former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.
To note, this news sparked an immediate outpouring of frustration and heartbreak from fans online.
Strowman, known for his monstrous strength and booming presence, returned to WWE just two years ago following his initial release in 2021.
Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler, a former MMA star, had recently formed a dominant pairing with Ronda Rousey and was fresh off a stint in the main event scene.
WWE releases superstars list
1. Braun Strowman
2. Cora Jade
3. Shayna Baszler
4. Dakota kai
5. Kayden Carter
6. Katana Chance
7. Gigi Dolin
8. Eddy Thorpe
9. Riley Osborne
10. Jakara Jackson
11. Wolfgang
12. Mark Coffey
13. Joe Coffey
14. Javier Bernal
Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Eddy Thorpe and Riley Osborne have also indicated their WWE exits through social media posts.
In addition, Gigi Dolin's release has been confirmed by Fightful Select. On her social media account, she stated, "Officially free to work in 30 days."
This series of cuts aligns with WWE's longstanding pattern of trimming talent rosters in the wake of big shows like WrestleMania and when executive-level changes or financial budget cuts are made.