Elden Ring Nightreign trailer showcases upcoming new gameplay

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have shared a new overview trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign.
Bandai Namco Europe shared the trailer on Friday, May 2, 2025, that provides a closer look at the game’s dynamic systems and brutal challenges.
What to expect from Elden Ring Nightreign?
This standalone multiplayer co-op survival action game expands the Elden Ring universe with a shifting world, punishing foes, and strategic cooperative play.
Set in the ever-changing world of Limveld, players must select quickly to survive.
The environment, enemies, and available weapons can vary with each run, creating new obstacles and opportunities every time.
Players are said to navigate shifting biomes and make quick decisions in combat, all while avoiding an advancing ring of fire that closes in each day.
To note, each cycle builds toward intense boss battles, culminating on the third day with encounters against the Nightlords, powerful new enemies introduced in this version of the game.
Victory demands teamwork, as players must combine their unique abilities and playstyles to overcome these threats.
Elden Ring Nightreign release date
Elden Ring Nightreign will be released on May 30, 2025, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
It is worth noting that with its blend of survival mechanics, procedural variation, and cooperative depth, the game offers a fresh take on the Elden Ring formula.
To note, players will be able to have advanced gameplay experience with Elden Ring Nightreign.