Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie looks forward to creating “many more best memories” with her “hero,” husband Jack Brooksbank!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 3, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson rang in the 39th birthday of her beloved husband by gushing over him in a heartfelt tribute.
“Happy Birthday to my hero. Gosh it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows. Best Dada ever and the best memories with so many more to come,” she penned.
The loving tribute was followed by a series of celebratory emojis, including party popper, cake, gift, balloon, and bells.
In the sweet post, Eugenie also shared a carousel of rare photographs, featuring her with the British executive.
The gallery opened with a snap that showed the Princess and her husband flashing bright smiles with Jack side-hugging Eugenie.
In the second slide, Princess Beatrice’s sister was seen lovingly gazing at her husband as Jack beamed looking into the camera.
She also shared photos of Jack Brooksbank spending time with their sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.
To wrap up the collection of heartwarming images, Princess Eugenie posted a throwback image that featured her and Jack on what appeared to be a date during early years of their relationship.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s relationship timeline
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie first met in 2010 and began dating the following year.
On January 22, 2018, Prince Andrew’s office announced their engagement and the couple got married later that year on October 12, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
They lovebirds are loving parents to two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.