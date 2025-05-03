John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

Two legendary wrestlers, John Cena and Randy Orton are all set for a high-stake match at WWE Backlash 2025 that fans are eagerly waiting.
This match is set to be incredibly special, a once-in-a-lifetime showdown that will forever define WWE history, as Orton and Cena will face each other for the last time in their legendary career.
Cena is nearing the end of his wrestling career with only 26 matches remaining.
Both Cena and Orton have battle each other for the WWE Championship multiple times and are among the most successful wrestlers in WWE history.
The last time they competed against each other was on an episode of SmackDown in 2017, where Cena won.
Recently, Orton attacked Cena with an RKO the day after Cena made a surprising victory over Cody Rhodes to win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41.
Cena holds a record of 17 championships while The Viper has won the WWE title 14 times.
When is WWE Backlash 2025?
WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri at 7 ET/4 PT.
How to watch Backlash 2025?
In the United States, it will be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock whereas, it will be streamed on Netflix internationally.