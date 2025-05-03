Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’ 

On May 2, Princess Charlotte celebrated her milestone 10th birthday, but her thunder was stolen on her special day by none other than her own uncle, Prince Harry.
At 11.29am on Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted an adorable wish for their only daughter on social media along with a new picture of Princess Charlotte.
Later on, her monarch grandfather, King Charles also reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, penning a sweet birthday wish.
At this time, Princess Charlotte was ahead of Prince Harry in terms of web searches by three percentage points.
However, then suddenly the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to BBC, following his crushing defeat in his court battle over his security in UK on the same day.
In the interview, the younger son of King Charles made many scathing claims about Royal Family, including his ailing father,
Due to this, Prince Harry surprisingly overtook his niece at 10.04pm by a whopping 96 percentage points.
Royal fans reaction
This led to a widespread criticism, with many accusing the prince of stealing Princess' thunbder.
"I find it disgusting that Prince Harry has stolen Princess Charlotte’s thunder. Today should have been all about her turning 10,” a royal watcher wrote on social media.
While another added, "PrinceHarry whines to the BBC on [checks notes] PrincessCharlotte's 10th birthday. That tracks."
"Prince Harry claims he seeks reconciliation with his family, yet he couldn’t hold off on releasing a self-absorbed, entitled and delusional victimhood interview for even a day, choosing to air it on his niece Princess Charlotte’s birthday, showcasing his selfishness and utter lack of self-awareness,” the third penned.
While some Royal fans slammed the duke, some came to defend him.
"The courts made the decision about Prince Harry’s security today. Were the courts trying to undermine Princess Charlotte also? He is talking about his family’s security and you are more interested in birthdays!!?" one wrote.
Another said, "I’m sure Charlotte had a wonderful day. Harry’s antics have no impact on her."