Paul Mescal supports girlfriend Gracie Abrams during The Secret of Us Tour

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal initially sparked romance speculations in June last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Paul Mescal has reportedly touched down in New Zealand to support his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, for her headline-grabbing concert tour, The Secret of Us.

Earlier this week, the Gladiator II star was spotted in Auckland's tattoo shop alongside his popstar flame, as she resumes her iconic fourth ongoing concert in New Zealand.

A renowned tattoo artist, Tom Hinston, recently turned to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of the couple visiting the shop, fueling speculations that they might get matching inkings during their getaway.

According to the viral snapshot, Mescal was wearing a black hoodie that he paired with Khaki pants while carrying a pet.

On the other hand, Abrams wore a black shirt and olive green jeans.

However, it is not confirmed whether the actor has also made a surprise appearance during one of her shows in Auckland.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams relationship timeline 

For those unaware, Mescal and Abrams, who kept their whirlwind romance away from the spotlight, were first romantically linked in June 2024 after being spotted in London at BRAT Restaurant. 

Speaking about their relationship, an insider recently revealed to People that despite their busy schedules, the two are making each other a priority.

"There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds," the tipster added.

Gracie Abrams began her concert tour, The Secret of Us, on September 5, 2024, and will conclude on August 27, 2025, with a spectacular performance in Mexico.

The Grammy-nominated musician will perform in Sydney, Australia, on May 3, 2025.

That's So True hitmaker is promoting her second studio album, The Secret of Us, during her worldwide tour.  

