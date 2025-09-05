Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Only Murders in the Building has fans bursting with excitement!
On Thursday, September 4, the official Instagram account of the hit Hulu series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, announced the launch of an official podcast, sparking excitement among the viewers.
“Let's talk murder. The Only Murders Official Podcast is here, hosted by @mccisnauseous,” they unveiled in the caption.
The post featured an exhilarating video which opened with Steve, Martin, and Selena saying, “Welcome to Only Murders in the Building: The Official Podcast.”
“I am your host, Michael Cyril Creighton,” self-introduced the American actor, well-known for his portrayal of Howard Morris in the series.
The clip then showed a few thrilling scenes from the buzzworthy podcast’s debut episode, which is set to premiere next week on September 9.
“Every week, Michael will take fans behind the scenes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5—unpacking each episode with the cast and crew through never-before-heard stories, hidden details, and playful on-set moments that celebrate the mystery, comedy, and charm of the Arconia. Listen wherever you get your podcasts,” the caption further stated.
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin’s mystery comedy drama television series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is set to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus on September 9, 2025.