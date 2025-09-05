Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin launches official podcast

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ Season 5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch
Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ Season 5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Only Murders in the Building has fans bursting with excitement!

On Thursday, September 4, the official Instagram account of the hit Hulu series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, announced the launch of an official podcast, sparking excitement among the viewers.

“Let's talk murder. The Only Murders Official Podcast is here, hosted by @mccisnauseous,” they unveiled in the caption.

The post featured an exhilarating video which opened with Steve, Martin, and Selena saying, “Welcome to Only Murders in the Building: The Official Podcast.”

“I am your host, Michael Cyril Creighton,” self-introduced the American actor, well-known for his portrayal of Howard Morris in the series.

The clip then showed a few thrilling scenes from the buzzworthy podcast’s debut episode, which is set to premiere next week on September 9.

“Every week, Michael will take fans behind the scenes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5—unpacking each episode with the cast and crew through never-before-heard stories, hidden details, and playful on-set moments that celebrate the mystery, comedy, and charm of the Arconia. Listen wherever you get your podcasts,” the caption further stated.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin’s mystery comedy drama television series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is set to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus on September 9, 2025.

You Might Like:

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors
Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF
The 'Euphoria' star dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post
Hailey Bieber takes her Rhode business venture to a new heights with a major achievement

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted fans with a new announcment

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release
The 'Love Yourself' singer has shared the release of his new album after a surprise July drop of 'Swag'

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’
The 'Carnival' singer wants to start a family with Bianca Censori to secure his legacy

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment
The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice
The 1847 novel live adaptation saw an unexpected romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney
The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson