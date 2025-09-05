Home / Entertainment

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors


Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have seemingly put their relationship troubles and split rumors to rest.

Recently, rumors that the couple is on the verge of a breakup began spreading on social media like wildfire, which were further fueled when an insider told Radar Online that the 44-year-old American actor has had enough of Jenner’s habit of constantly berating him in public.

"He feels he deserves a nice payday. He reasons he deserves it after having been Kris' protector, business partner, assistant, confidant, and lover,” shared the source, adding that he sees himself as “"the glue holding the family together during all their crises.”

They went on to share that Corey Gamble refuses to be the 69-year-old socialite’s doormat and it is only a "matter of time before they go their separate ways.”

Clearing the air surrounding the split speculation, a tipster close to the pair told TMZ that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are “happy and going stronger than ever.”

The source also stated that the duo finds the rumors “laughable” and has “no idea where the rumors started or why some outlets ran with it.”

It was further noted that the breakup buzz was “freaking hilarious” to the lovebirds “cause they're both successful, and neither has ever supported the other. So, the idea he's inexplicably somehow seeking a payday for his time and effort is outrageous.”

For the unversed, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014.

