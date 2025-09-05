Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney isn’t letting fashion chatter overshadow her film career.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the Euphoria star brushed off questions about her viral American Eagle ad, firmly reminding reporters that she was there to promote her new project — not to “talk about jeans.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of the Friday, September 5 world premiere of Christy at TIFF, Sweeney dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad.

"I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” Sweeney said.

She added, “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

Her highly-talked American Eagle ad campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," released in July, 2025.

It drew attention among some as they criticized the ad for seemingly using the word "jeans" as a play on the word "genes" and a hint at eugenics, a school of thought that the National Institute of Health describes as "the use of selective breeding to improve the human race."

Critics slammed the ad’s video of Sweeney joking about “genes — and jeans,” while American Eagle defended it in an August 1 statement, insisting the campaign "is and always was about the jeans" and that "great jeans look good on everyone."

