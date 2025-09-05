Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber is earning praise for being a “supportive husband.”
On Thursday, September 4, the Swag hitmaker took to his official Instagram account to hype up his beloved wife, Hailey Bieber, on her latest career milestone.
The Rhode founder, who launched her beauty and skincare brand back in June 2020, shared her big career triumph on Instagram, announcing that her premium products are now available at Sephora.
“@rhode is officially available @sephora + @sephoracanada,” captioned the gorgeous model alongside a carousel of stunning photos and clips showing herself and her products at the store.
One of the videos also featured the 28-year-old American socialite inaugurating Rhode at Sephora by pulling down a curtain.
To celebrate his beautiful wife’s big moment, Justin Bieber shared the Vogue model’s snap taken at her newly-launched Sephora store.
Although he left the caption blank, the Peaches singer’s special post spoke volumes about his love for Hailey.
In the post’s comment section, several fans gushed over Justin Bieber for being a “supportive husband” and also expressed delight over Hailey Bieber’s new achievement.
“We love a supportive husband!!!” praised one, while another exclaimed, “SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND.”
A third commented, “Go baby go baby go baby.”
“SHE IS ICONIC,” gushed a fourth.
Meanwhile, a fifth added, “SWAG II & A RHODE SEPHORA DROP september is off to a greatttt starttt.”
For the unversed, Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first and only child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.