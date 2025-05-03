Entertainment

'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

The thriller-comedy movie was released in March this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Another Simple Favor creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update  

Paul Feig recently opened up about his plans to launch third installment of his iconic movie series, A Simple Favor, after the release of his new film, Another Simple Favor.

In an interview with People magazine, the 62-year-old American film director teased about his plans to take forward, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s characters in the next sequel.

For those unaware, Blake played the character of Emily while Anna performed the role of her close pal Stephanie.

Paul stated he has planned where he wanted to take the destiny of his iconic movie’s characters in the upcoming sequel.

"I know where I want it to go, we'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun," the Spy director added.

He noted, "I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible."

While promoting the thriller-comedy movie, Paul has not revealed the further details of his upcoming project.

'A Simple Favor' returns with Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and a star-studded cast 

For those unaware, the first part of the movie, A Simple Favor, was based on the 2017 novel of the same name published by Darcey Bell.

In addition to Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, Another Simple Favor, also stars Michele Morrone, Henry Golding, Kelly McCormack, Elizabeth Perkins, Allison Janney, and Taylor Ortega.

Another Simple Favor was released on March 7, 2025.  

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Paul Mescal supports girlfriend Gracie Abrams during The Secret of Us Tour
Paul Mescal supports girlfriend Gracie Abrams during The Secret of Us Tour
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day