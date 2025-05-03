'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update  

Paul Feig recently opened up about his plans to launch third installment of his iconic movie series, A Simple Favor, after the release of his new film, Another Simple Favor.
In an interview with People magazine, the 62-year-old American film director teased about his plans to take forward, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s characters in the next sequel.
For those unaware, Blake played the character of Emily while Anna performed the role of her close pal Stephanie.
Paul stated he has planned where he wanted to take the destiny of his iconic movie’s characters in the upcoming sequel.
"I know where I want it to go, we'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun," the Spy director added.
He noted, "I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible."
While promoting the thriller-comedy movie, Paul has not revealed the further details of his upcoming project.
'A Simple Favor' returns with Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and a star-studded cast
For those unaware, the first part of the movie, A Simple Favor, was based on the 2017 novel of the same name published by Darcey Bell.
In addition to Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, Another Simple Favor, also stars Michele Morrone, Henry Golding, Kelly McCormack, Elizabeth Perkins, Allison Janney, and Taylor Ortega.
Another Simple Favor was released on March 7, 2025.