Entertainment

Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5

‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 is set to bring back Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Lucas Bravo as main cast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5
Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5

Lily Collins’ preparation to once again mold herself into Emily Cooper is in “full swing!”

The 36-year-old American actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 3, to tease her die-hard fans by offering a glimpse of herself as she prepares to get into her iconic character again for the season 5 of hit series Emily in Paris.

“Emily prep in full swing!” she captioned, adding, “Thank you @keren_bartov @guendalinatheskinsculpter @nejati_clinic.”

In the cute snap, Lily looked adorable in a grey sweater, rocking wavy short bob – Emily’s iconic hairstyle which she debuted in the fourth season.

With a bright smile and eyes gently closed, Lily Collins flaunted her bare face, adding even more charm to her already stunning look.

In the Story, she also added two stickers, an Eiffel Tower (symbolizing Paris) and a Rome (Emily’s new destination to live and work in the upcoming season).

P.S. Instagram/lilyjcollins
P.S. Instagram/lilyjcollins

This delightful update from Lily Collins comes just two days after she posted a video on her social media account that featured her character, Emily’s looks from the past seasons.

“Looking back at Emily's past seasons looks as we fit for season five!! It's almost time...” she penned.

Emily in Paris season 5 cast:

Netflix has confirmed the return of Lily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, and Eugenio Franceschini, for season 5 of Emily in Paris.

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Paul Mescal supports girlfriend Gracie Abrams during The Secret of Us Tour
Paul Mescal supports girlfriend Gracie Abrams during The Secret of Us Tour
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far