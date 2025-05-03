Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5

Lily Collins’ preparation to once again mold herself into Emily Cooper is in “full swing!”
The 36-year-old American actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 3, to tease her die-hard fans by offering a glimpse of herself as she prepares to get into her iconic character again for the season 5 of hit series Emily in Paris.
“Emily prep in full swing!” she captioned, adding, “Thank you @keren_bartov @guendalinatheskinsculpter @nejati_clinic.”
In the cute snap, Lily looked adorable in a grey sweater, rocking wavy short bob – Emily’s iconic hairstyle which she debuted in the fourth season.
With a bright smile and eyes gently closed, Lily Collins flaunted her bare face, adding even more charm to her already stunning look.
In the Story, she also added two stickers, an Eiffel Tower (symbolizing Paris) and a Rome (Emily’s new destination to live and work in the upcoming season).
This delightful update from Lily Collins comes just two days after she posted a video on her social media account that featured her character, Emily’s looks from the past seasons.
“Looking back at Emily's past seasons looks as we fit for season five!! It's almost time...” she penned.
Emily in Paris season 5 cast:
Netflix has confirmed the return of Lily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, and Eugenio Franceschini, for season 5 of Emily in Paris.