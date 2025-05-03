Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy PDA packed date night in Miami

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner initially began dating in 2023

Timothée Chalamet and his billionaire girlfriend Kylie Jenner reportedly spent quality time together in Miami.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, was spotted sharing PDA-filled moments at mega-club E11even on Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

According to a report by Page Six, Kylie and Timothée are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Miami alongside a few close pals.

The tipster said, “They were having the time of their lives, It was a full-on dance party with nonstop energy and PDA throughout the night.”

Additionally, the source revealed that the two had tightened the security outside their date spot as they wanted to keep their latest date away from the spotlight.

The insider further stated that they partied well till the morning and stayed for when Nelly took the stage for the spectacular performance.

In addition to Nelly, the renowned rapper was joined by her partner, Ashanti, with whom he recently welcomed a child.

Kylie has also shared a handful of photos from her recent visit to Miami, however, she has not included any image of her current love interest.

The mom-of-two captioned her post, “I love it here,” seemingly a subtle nod to her Oscar-nominated boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s latest outing came after the socialite enjoyed a solo night out with Justin Bieber’s life partner, Hailey Bieber, for her Rhode Skin event on Thursday. 

