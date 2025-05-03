Royal

Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his estranged relationship with King Charles in his 'BBC' interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Prince Harrys explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet   

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reportedly been robbed of love after the duke’s sensational interview with BBC.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview, a former senior royal insider revealed to GB News that the children are going to suffer the most, particularly after Harry’s latest remarks about King Charles's health.

The tipster expressed concern about the Prince’s children as they are experiencing a lack of grandparental connections.

Harry, who opened up about his estranged relationship with the British Royal Family in the interview, disclosed he couldn’t see a world in which he would be bringing his wife and children back to the UK.

Speaking about the youngest son of King Charles’ situation the source noted, "When you're in a situation where you feel like nobody's listening to you, you just keep talking hoping that the more you say, the more someone will eventually hear you."

"It’s a very sad and tricky moment for them all. The King isn’t well, we all know that. And Harry is starting to realize it too. He said, 'We don’t know how long he has left.' But then again, we don’t know how long any of us have left," the insider added. 

Prince Harry lost legal battle in UK regarding his security concerns 

For those unaware, Prince Harry's explosive interview with BBC came after he lost a devastating legal battle in the UK court regarding his security concerns on Thursday, May 1. 

As of now, King Charles has not responded to Prince Harry’s headline-grabbing move. 

Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope

Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope

Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’

Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff

Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff

Ryan Reynolds shrugs off Travis Kelce questions after NFL star unfollows him

Ryan Reynolds shrugs off Travis Kelce questions after NFL star unfollows him

Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Prince Harry under fire for making cold remarks about King Charles' health
Prince Harry under fire for making cold remarks about King Charles' health
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health