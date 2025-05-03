Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet   

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reportedly been robbed of love after the duke’s sensational interview with BBC.
Shortly after the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview, a former senior royal insider revealed to GB News that the children are going to suffer the most, particularly after Harry’s latest remarks about King Charles's health.
The tipster expressed concern about the Prince’s children as they are experiencing a lack of grandparental connections.
Harry, who opened up about his estranged relationship with the British Royal Family in the interview, disclosed he couldn’t see a world in which he would be bringing his wife and children back to the UK.
Speaking about the youngest son of King Charles’ situation the source noted, "When you're in a situation where you feel like nobody's listening to you, you just keep talking hoping that the more you say, the more someone will eventually hear you."
"It’s a very sad and tricky moment for them all. The King isn’t well, we all know that. And Harry is starting to realize it too. He said, 'We don’t know how long he has left.' But then again, we don’t know how long any of us have left," the insider added.
Prince Harry lost legal battle in UK regarding his security concerns
For those unaware, Prince Harry's explosive interview with BBC came after he lost a devastating legal battle in the UK court regarding his security concerns on Thursday, May 1.
As of now, King Charles has not responded to Prince Harry’s headline-grabbing move.