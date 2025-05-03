Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds shrugs off Travis Kelce questions after NFL star unfollows him

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce recently unfollowed Ryan Reynolds amid his wife Blake Lively's legal battle

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want to address anything related to pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Recently, the NFL star unfollowed the Deadpool & Wolverine star on Instagram, which immediately caught eagle-eyed fans’ attention, who began speculating the reason behind Travis’s shock move.

It has been speculated that the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end’s shock step comes in response to his lover, Taylor Swift, being dragged in Ryan and Blake Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, TMZ’s former employee, Melanie Miller, was filmed asking the Green Lantern actor about Travis Kelce’s move of unfollowing him on social media.

“What happened with Travis Kelce? Are you guys good? Are you guys friends? How come he unfollowed you?” she asked the actor at Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration.

In his response, Ryan preferred to shrug off the questions thrown at him and continued to sign autographs for fans gathered outside the venue.

Taylor Swift’s involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal fight:

While not been mentioned formally in the lawsuit, Taylor Swift became indirectly involved in her pal Blake Lively’s sexual harassment legal case against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Filing a counter-suit against the Gossip Girl starlet and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Justin alleged that the actress used her connections, including the Eras Tour hitmaker, to pressure him into accepting script changes.

As per some insiders, the Cruel Summer crooner was “really hurt” by the situation.

