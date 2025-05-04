Royal

Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death

Princess Martha Louise opened up about Ari's passing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Princess Martha Louise admits she was completely devastated by ex-husband’s death
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death

Princess Märtha Louise has shared her deep grief, revealing she was "completely devastated" by the death of her ex-husband, Ari Behn.

While conversing with Speaking on the Who's Your Daddy podcast with Sebastian Solberg, Martha Louise opened up about Ari's passing.

"I didn't realise it was so physically demanding," she explained.

The princess went on to say, "I felt like I'd been running a marathon every day, and at the same time, I couldn't sleep, eat, or anything like that. I was exhausted and in a kind of brain fog."

Shedding light on her struggles, Princess Märtha said, “After seeing the children start to get back on their feet, after six months, I went into a downward spiral. Really depressed."

The mother-of-three disclosed that she was "completely devastated" by the news and said she wasn't able "to get out of bed".

Princess Märtha Louis husband death:

Princess Märtha Louise ex-husband Ari disclosed his struggles with his mental health, explaining that he was chronically depressed in a 2009 interview.

In 2016, The couple, who share three children, Maud, Leah and Emma, confirmed that they had started divorce proceedings and it was finalised the following year.

On 25 December 2019, Ari committed a suicide.

But Martha Louise found her love again as she tied the knot with Shaman Durek Verrett last year in a wedding exclusively.

Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing

Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview

Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo

Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday

Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Meghan Markle shares first Instagram post since Harry's interview, security case defeat
Meghan Markle shares first Instagram post since Harry's interview, security case defeat
Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’