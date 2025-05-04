Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death

Princess Märtha Louise has shared her deep grief, revealing she was "completely devastated" by the death of her ex-husband, Ari Behn.
While conversing with Speaking on the Who's Your Daddy podcast with Sebastian Solberg, Martha Louise opened up about Ari's passing.
"I didn't realise it was so physically demanding," she explained.
The princess went on to say, "I felt like I'd been running a marathon every day, and at the same time, I couldn't sleep, eat, or anything like that. I was exhausted and in a kind of brain fog."
Shedding light on her struggles, Princess Märtha said, “After seeing the children start to get back on their feet, after six months, I went into a downward spiral. Really depressed."
The mother-of-three disclosed that she was "completely devastated" by the news and said she wasn't able "to get out of bed".
Princess Märtha Louis husband death:
Princess Märtha Louise ex-husband Ari disclosed his struggles with his mental health, explaining that he was chronically depressed in a 2009 interview.
In 2016, The couple, who share three children, Maud, Leah and Emma, confirmed that they had started divorce proceedings and it was finalised the following year.
On 25 December 2019, Ari committed a suicide.
But Martha Louise found her love again as she tied the knot with Shaman Durek Verrett last year in a wedding exclusively.