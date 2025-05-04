Royal

Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview

Prince William has broken his silence a day after Prince Harry’s bombshell interview to BBC.

The Duke of Sussex made many scathing comments about his family and also fueled speculation about his father, King Charles’ health.

Now, the Prince of Wales has also given an interview to The Mail on Sunday, May 3.

However, the heir to the British throne chose not to address his brother's comments in the interview. Instead, he paid a heartfelt tribute to naturalist David Attenborough, ahead of his 99th birthday.

“May we all raise a glass to a true giant – and continue the mission he has led with such grace and urgency,” he said.

Prince William continued, “We celebrate not just a milestone of years, but a lifetime of extraordinary service to our planet. Through his boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering commitment... he has brought the wonders of Earth into our homes and into our hearts.”

“His voice has become a guiding light in our understanding of nature, and his message – that we must cherish and protect our planet – has never been more vital. He has inspired my children and me in so many ways,” he added.

Prince William’s decision to remain silent on the matter may be seen as a deliberate attempt to avoid fueling further speculation or tension within the royal family.

Prince Harry’s interview to BBC

Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC after losing the latest round in his court battle over his security in UK on Friday, May 2.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said.

The duke further added, “Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

As per to Friday's decision, Prince Harry's security will remain outside the automatic, high level of protection which is provided for senior royals

