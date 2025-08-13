King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are set to take a major decision regarding their daughter Princes Infanta Sofia’s future.
As per Hello! magazine, It has been confirmed that their beloved youngest daughter is set to leave Spain after the family summer break.
The princess will move away from home to study Politics and International Relations at Forward College.
She will pursue the first semester of her three-year degree in Lisbon, later on in Paris and then Berlin.
As per the college's website, Infanta Sofia’s degree is designed to "nurture [students'] curiosity, enrich your understanding, and help you build bridges across different contexts.”
The message continued, "In each of the three countries, you will be asked to engage with the context of the city in which you will be living. Through cultural and language classes, field trips, guest speakers, and partnerships with local organisations, you will learn while broadening your cultural horizons."
This major move came after Princess Leonor’s sister graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales a few months back. She finished her two-year International Bacculaureate in college.
On the personal front, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia are currently enjoying a family holiday together, reportedly in Greece, before returning to royal duties and starting new degree.