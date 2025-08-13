Home / Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia

Queen Letizia, King Felipe set to bid farewell to their beloved daughter Infanta Sofia after summer break

King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are set to take a major decision regarding their daughter Princes Infanta Sofia’s future.

As per Hello! magazine, It has been confirmed that their beloved youngest daughter is set to leave Spain after the family summer break.

The princess will move away from home to study Politics and International Relations at Forward College.

She will pursue the first semester of her three-year degree in Lisbon, later on in Paris and then Berlin.

As per the college's website, Infanta Sofia’s degree is designed to "nurture [students'] curiosity, enrich your understanding, and help you build bridges across different contexts.”

The message continued, "In each of the three countries, you will be asked to engage with the context of the city in which you will be living. Through cultural and language classes, field trips, guest speakers, and partnerships with local organisations, you will learn while broadening your cultural horizons."

This major move came after Princess Leonor’s sister graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales a few months back. She finished her two-year International Bacculaureate in college.

On the personal front, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia are currently enjoying a family holiday together, reportedly in Greece, before returning to royal duties and starting new degree.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry wants to mark two major occasions with King Charles, William

Prince Harry wants to mark two major occasions with King Charles, William
The Duke of Sussex desires to reconcile with brother Prince William ahead of sombre event

Kate Middleton takes stern decision for Meghan despite Harry’s 'peace' efforts

Kate Middleton takes stern decision for Meghan despite Harry’s 'peace' efforts
Princess Kate makes stance clear on Meghan Markle reconciliation amid Prince Harry's reunion talks

Prince Harry's rare family member appears in 'With Love, Meghan' S2 teaser

Prince Harry's rare family member appears in 'With Love, Meghan' S2 teaser
The Duchess of Sussex's 'With Love, Meghan' season two to feature star-studded guest lineup

Meghan Markle pokes fun at Prince Harry in 'With Love’ season 2 trailer

Meghan Markle pokes fun at Prince Harry in 'With Love’ season 2 trailer
The Duchess of Sussex released the news trailer for With 'Love, Meghan' season 2

Royal Family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes big role in Kate, William absence

Royal Family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes big role in Kate, William absence
The royal family appreciated Duchess Sophie on her emotional royal engagement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new Netflix deal comes with major condition

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new Netflix deal comes with major condition
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside Netflix confirmed that the partnership will continue with several new projects

Prince Harry craves for brother William's 'blessing' in UK return

Prince Harry craves for brother William's 'blessing' in UK return
The Duke of Sussex expresses desire to get back with brother Prince William amid family rift

Duchess Sophie makes special visit as senior royals prepare for public return

Duchess Sophie makes special visit as senior royals prepare for public return
The Duchess of Edinburgh made an important royal engagement at his care home in Salisbury

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family
Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, enjoys family outing in Hamptons

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis
The Duke of Sussex receives crucial message from former royal worker amid family rift

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day
The Duchess of York posts carousel of heartwarming photos with kids as she celebrates a special occasion

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz
Prince Harry is tipped to launch a new African charity after a fallout with Sentebale