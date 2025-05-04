Royal

Prince William pays tribute to 'true giant' David Attenborough on 99th birthday

Sir David Attenborough, who is closely involved in the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize, will turn 99 on May 8

  • May 04, 2025
Prince William is heaping praises on Sir David Attenborough ahead of his 99th birthday!

During a recent interview with The Mail on Sunday, the Prince of Wales paid a heartfelt tribute to naturalist Sir David, calling him an inspiration to himself and his children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“May we all raise a glass to a true giant – and continue the mission he has led with such grace and urgency,” he said.

Prince William continued, “We celebrate not just a milestone of years, but a lifetime of extraordinary service to our planet. Through his boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering commitment... he has brought the wonders of Earth into our homes and into our hearts.”

“His voice has become a guiding light in our understanding of nature, and his message – that we must cherish and protect our planet – has never been more vital. He has inspired my children and me in so many ways,” he added.

Sir David’s contribution in Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Sir David is closely involved in the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize, which gives £1 million every year to five projects tackling climate challenges.

In fact, Prince George's reaction to one of Attenborough's shows on extinction inspired Prince William to take action on climate change.

“I don’t want to watch any more – why has it come to this?” the then seven-year-old told his father.

Moreover, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis put wildlife questions to Sir David in an interview later that year, filmed by their parents.

