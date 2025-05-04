A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party

A$AP Rocky, Joey King and her husband Steven Piet attended the Vogue's pre-Met Gala party.
As reported by Just Jared, many renowned Hollywood celebrities graced the pre-Met Gala party on Friday night, May 2.
Joey looked chic in a Miu Miu outfit with Gabriel & Co ring. Meanwhile, Steven went for a Prada suit.
On the other hand, Doechii was beaming in a Louis Vuitton outfit.
The star-studded gathering took place at Ginny’s Supper Club in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.
Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, stylist Law Roach, model Adut Akech, and Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier also graced the party.
The pre-Met Gala party was hosted by Rocky, Doechii, Law, and photographer Tyler Mitchell.
Moreover, the 2025 Met Gala will have the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. It is pertinent to note that it’s the first Met Gala focusing on menswear since 2003.
Who is hosting the Met Gala 2025?
Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour have been announced as co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025.
Meanwhile, LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.
For those unversed, the Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art each year. The upcoming event is set to take place on Monday, May 5.