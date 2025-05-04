Entertainment

A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party

A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Anna Wintour set to co-chair the Met Gala 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party

A$AP Rocky, Joey King and her husband Steven Piet attended the Vogue's pre-Met Gala party.

As reported by Just Jared, many renowned Hollywood celebrities graced the pre-Met Gala party on Friday night, May 2.

Joey looked chic in a Miu Miu outfit with Gabriel & Co ring. Meanwhile, Steven went for a Prada suit.

On the other hand, Doechii was beaming in a Louis Vuitton outfit.

The star-studded gathering took place at Ginny’s Supper Club in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, stylist Law Roach, model Adut Akech, and Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier also graced the party.

The pre-Met Gala party was hosted by Rocky, Doechii, Law, and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Moreover, the 2025 Met Gala will have the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. It is pertinent to note that it’s the first Met Gala focusing on menswear since 2003.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2025?

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour have been announced as co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025.

Meanwhile, LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

For those unversed, the Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art each year. The upcoming event is set to take place on Monday, May 5.

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks

King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China

Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday
Ryan Reynolds shrugs off Travis Kelce questions after NFL star unfollows him
Ryan Reynolds shrugs off Travis Kelce questions after NFL star unfollows him
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy PDA packed date night in Miami
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy PDA packed date night in Miami
Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5
Lily Collins drops sneak peek of her ‘full swing’ prep for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala