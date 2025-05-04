Sports

Rafael Nadal opens up on his greatest rivalry: Federer vs. Djokovic

Nadal reveals name his toughest opponent between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Nadal reveals name his toughest opponent between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
Nadal reveals name his toughest opponent between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic 

Rafael Nadal has unsurprisingly offered up Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the two toughest adversaries he faced during his glittering career.

According to Express, the ‘Big Three’ ruled the modern tennis world for years, and now when Federer and Nadal have hung up their rackets and Djokovic is now the last standing, the Spanish legend has finally revealed his toughest rival.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner who named Djokovic and Federer as his most formidable opponents back in February has now named the former Swiss player as his greatest opponent.

He told AS, “Djokovic is the player I’ve faced the most, but for me, my greatest rival has been Federer. When I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there first. During the years when I was at my best in every sense, it was Roger and Novak. But in the early years, which shaped you in a special way, Roger was always there.”

“With Roger, it’s clear – it was because of the sharp contrast in styles and the way we approached the game and the sport. With Novak, it’s been an incredible challenge. He’s a player who has maintained a very high level and improved every year,” he explained.

Nadal on Alcaraz and Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the two that many tennis players and legends believe will dominate the game in the future, as both of the players have shown some phenomenal performances in the past few years.

Speaking about Alcaraz and Sinner, Nadal said, “They’re both above the rest. I don’t see any rival who can consistently challenge them. On any given day, of course, there are many great players. But in the medium term, there’s no one who can truly compete with them.”

Notably, despite the three-month ban, Sinner is still the world No. 1 tennis player in the world, while Alcaraz is also standing firm in his third position.

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks

King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China

Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff
Angel Reese excited for her next move after leading Chicago Sky to dominant victory
Angel Reese excited for her next move after leading Chicago Sky to dominant victory
John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Elden Ring Nightreign trailer showcases upcoming new gameplay
Elden Ring Nightreign trailer showcases upcoming new gameplay
WWE releases former world champion, 14 other superstars
WWE releases former world champion, 14 other superstars
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Comparison of last 250 appearances
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Comparison of last 250 appearances
Overwatch 2 announces epic Winston vs Soldiers live event
Overwatch 2 announces epic Winston vs Soldiers live event
Neymar gets boost from New Santos boss amid injury issues: 'Always a solution’
Neymar gets boost from New Santos boss amid injury issues: 'Always a solution’
Rookie Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 pole-sitter in Miami
Rookie Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 pole-sitter in Miami
Nintendo launches patch for Switch boot-up problem
Nintendo launches patch for Switch boot-up problem