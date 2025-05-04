BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • May 04, 2025
The BBC has admitted “lapse” in its “high editorial standards” after Prince Harry’s bombshell interview.

As per GB News, the news outlet has released a lengthy statement to rectify error on their part during the Duke of Sussex’s interview.

King Charles’ son has a detailed discussion about his high-profile court case with a BBC broadcaster on Friday, May 2.

For those unversed, Harry, 40, lost his court case against the Home Office after the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

He told the interviewer, “I have had it described to me, once people knew about the facts, that this is a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up, and that is what it feels like.”

The broadcaster was later forced to issue a statement on its "Corrections and Clarifications" page.

“The programme covered the latest developments in the story of Prince Harry and his legal case around protection for him and his family in the UK and interviewed former close protection officer Richard Aitch to get a broader understanding of security considerations,” the statement read.

It continued, “Claims were repeated that the process had been ‘an establishment stitch-up’ and we failed to properly challenge this and other allegations. This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement.”

The BBC apologised, “We also should have given the view of Buckingham Palace. This was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards.”

Prince Harry wants to 'reconcile' with Royal Family

Prince Harry made a surprising confession about the Royal Family during his latest BBC interview.

The Duke of Sussex claimed he "would love a reconciliation" with the Royal Family.

Notably, he stepped down as working royal in January 2020 along with wife Meghan Markle due to estranged relationship with the royals.

