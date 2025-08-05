Meghan Markle to release Christmas special with Netflix as deal renewal nears

Meghan Markle is tipped to release a "Thanksgiving and Christmas” special with Netflix amid deal renewal uncertainty.
The five-year $100 million deal with the streaming giant, which is set to end in September, reportedly funded the royal couple’s life in Montecito, California.
A source close to the Sussexes told Radar Online that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has been personally supportive of the Duchess’ brand.
The insider shared, "There are discussions about seasonal specials around Thanksgiving and Christmas linked to her brand. If Meghan's on board, Netflix is ready to support it."
"They're juggling so many projects – Netflix, Archewell, their charity work – it's a lot to handle. Their philanthropic efforts are ambitious, but it's clear they can't keep all the balls in the air at once,” the tipster added.
The Suits alum’s next projects are taking shape, including a potential third season of With Love, Meghan, and additional content for Netflix.
Meghan Markle's upcoming project with Netflix:
Meghan Markle is currently gearing up for her second season of With Love, Meghan, due to launch this autumn.
Additionally, the third season of the lifestyle show has already greenlit for 2026.
On the personal front, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 44th birthday earlier this week.