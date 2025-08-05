Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson reveals true feelings for Prince Andrew after new book claims

The Duke of York and his ex-wife of 10 years were spotted together in car on Monday


Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have faced many storms together till now, even after parting their ways three decades ago.

Since last many years, the Duke of York has been embroiled in many controversies, including his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and infamous BBC Newsnight interview. 

But despite that, his ex-wife and the mother of his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has remained loyal to him.

Recently, a new royal biography by author Andrew Lownie, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, made many new shocking allegations about the duke.

According to the book, Jeffrey said of Prince Andrew, “We are both serial sex addicts. He's the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p***y than me.”

“From the reports I've got back from the women we've shared, he's the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that's even kinky to me – and I'm the king of kink!” he further added.

Still, Sarah was spotted sitting with Prince Andrew in his black Land Rover Defender om Monday, August 4, as he drove towards Windsor Castle for some down time and a casual walk.

Now, a royal photographer Arthur Edwards has claimed that Fergie's loyalty to her ex-husband remains unchanged.

“Sarah and Andrew are still very close and will be until the day they die,” he added.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot in July, 1986 and parted their ways 1996.

