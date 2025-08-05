Meghan Markle moved by emotional tributes of close friends on her big day

Meghan Markle was touched by the heartfelt gestures of close friends on her milestone 44th birthday.
On Monday, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex marked her big day with husband Prince Harry and kids.
The As Ever founder received a bevy of birthday messages from her pals including Jamie Kern Lima and Kelly McKee Zajfen.
Kelly, who has been friends with the Suits alum since they met through Meghan's first husband Trevor Engelson, took to Instagram and posted a sweet note.
She penned, “Happy Birthday to you sweet M!! You're pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here's to the best trip around the [sun emoji] yet!”
Kelly also posted a snap of the pair standing on a water fountain in flowy summer dresses, noting, "This captures us perfectly! Love you so very much!"
Meghan was touched by the emotional tribute. She rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Thank you!" alongside a series of emojis
Another pal of Duchess, Jamie Kern Lima, wished her visa Instagram story.
Jamie penned, "Happy birthday #meghan thank you for being love, light and such a great friend to everyone who has the gift of truly knowing you!"
Lastly, Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, and Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, also celebrated her big day with sweet tributes.