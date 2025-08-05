Home / Royal

Meghan Markle moved by emotional tributes of close friends on her big day

Meghan Markle's close pals make her 44th birthday special with heartwarming wishes


Meghan Markle was touched by the heartfelt gestures of close friends on her milestone 44th birthday.

On Monday, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex marked her big day with husband Prince Harry and kids.

The As Ever founder received a bevy of birthday messages from her pals including Jamie Kern Lima and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Kelly, who has been friends with the Suits alum since they met through Meghan's first husband Trevor Engelson, took to Instagram and posted a sweet note.

She penned, “Happy Birthday to you sweet M!! You're pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here's to the best trip around the [sun emoji] yet!”

Kelly also posted a snap of the pair standing on a water fountain in flowy summer dresses, noting, "This captures us perfectly! Love you so very much!"

Meghan was touched by the emotional tribute. She rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Thank you!" alongside a series of emojis

Another pal of Duchess, Jamie Kern Lima, wished her visa Instagram story.

Jamie penned, "Happy birthday #meghan thank you for being love, light and such a great friend to everyone who has the gift of truly knowing you!"

Lastly, Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, and Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, also celebrated her big day with sweet tributes.

Read more :

Royal

Meghan Markle to receive special birthday surprise from Beatrice, Eugenie?

Meghan Markle to receive special birthday surprise from Beatrice, Eugenie?
The Duchess of Sussex is ‘most likely’ to receive a delightful present from Prince Harry’s cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

Meghan Markle receives loving birthday tribute after Royal Family snub

Meghan Markle receives loving birthday tribute after Royal Family snub
The Duchess of Sussex receives birthday love from close ones amid estrangement from the British Royal Family

King Charles captures hearts in traditional kilt amid Scottish summer break

King Charles captures hearts in traditional kilt amid Scottish summer break
The British monarch shares vibrant glimpses from his latest engagement amid Scottish holiday

Kate Middleton's shocking health update sparks 'treatment failure' concerns

Kate Middleton's shocking health update sparks 'treatment failure' concerns
The Princess of Wales underwent chemotherapy for nine months after her cancer diagnosis last year

Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols

Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols
Here are five times the British Royal Family members breached special protocols

Buckingham Palace shares joyful message on Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday

Buckingham Palace shares joyful message on Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday
The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, drops a heartwarming post on the Duchess of Sussex’s special day

Princess Kate, Prince William to 'rip up’ rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate, Prince William to 'rip up’ rules for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly have special plans to raise their three children

Royal Family shares disappointing update as potential danger looms

Royal Family shares disappointing update as potential danger looms
King Charles' office issues upsetting update for fans as big risk lingers on Royal residence