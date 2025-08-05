Meghan Markle set to spark frenzy with huge surprise after marking special day

Meghan Markle is just hours away from sparking a frenzy!
Just a day after ringing in her 44th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to ignite a wave of excitement among fans as she prepares to release more products from her hit lifestyle brand, As Ever.
In an email newsletter from As Ever on its founder’s big day, the brand noted that its Napa Valley Rosé – which was launched this July – is going to be restocked on Tuesday, August 5, at 12 pm.
Notably, the first batch of the wine sold out in less than an hour on July 1, 2025.
In their email, the As Ever team shared, "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release! We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET."
"Harvested under the California sun, this dazzling vintage embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer," it continued.
The statement went on to state that the brand had worked thoughtfully to bring those exceptional bottles to the customers, and that more of their other favorite As Ever products would be restocked soon.
As the team concluded the message, they wrote, "Cheers to birthdays, a new vintage, and the last golden weeks of summer.”
However, while consumer interest remains high for Meghan Markle’s As Ever products, the production capacity has been falling short of meeting the demand since the brand’s launch, making it a significant hurdle for the Duchess to generate potential revenue.