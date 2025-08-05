James Middleton’s son mirrors cousin Prince Louis in playful new footage

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared a rare glimpse of his son Inigo Gabriel Middleton and the royal fans can’t help but notice the toddler’s striking resemblance to his famously cheeky cousin, Prince Louis.
Takin to his Instagram account on Friday, the doting father dropped a new video of his little munchkin, whom he shares with his French financial analyst wife Alizée Thevenet.
In the clip, shared ahead of his second birthday, Inigo could be seen enjoying outdoors as he bumbled through tall grass and climbed hills in the woods.
One of the mischievous moments showed the little one hitting his mum with a big stick while in another he was again seen pushing her into some water as she kneeled near the pebbled stream.
The two-year-old wore an adorable green dungaree and a blue bucket hat, looking just like his father, James.
“My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy. How are you nearly 2 already
Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn’t realize it would be this fast,” he wrote in the caption.
Soon after his video, Royal fans rushed to comment section to highlight the striking resemblance of the two cousins.
"I can imagine him and Prince Louis having a very fun mischievous time!" on wrote.
While another added, "OMG!! He is a carbon copy of Prince Louis."